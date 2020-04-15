UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting To Review Corona SOPs During Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:33 PM

Meeting to review corona SOPs during lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minster Raja Basharat and Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan jointly chaired a meeting to review administrative matters and implementation of corona SOPs in view of extension in lockdown in the province.

According to handout issued here on Wednesday, the meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Shoaib Dastgir and officers concerned whereas divisional commissioners, RPOs and deputy commissioners participated through video conferencing.

The meeting took notice of opening of shops and industries in violation of lockdown and decided that only those industries could be opened which have been allowed in the order.

The Chief Secretary ordered commissioners, deputy commissioner and RPOs to contact local chamber of commerce after issuing warnings to industries opened illegally and seal them in case of non-cooperation.

As per orders, shops of plumbers, electricians and tailors could be opened standalone and chains associated with them could not be opened in any case.Similarly, concerns related to construction of grey structure of buildings could only work.

The meeting decided that the industries allowed to work would be bound to implement corona SOPs and any violation would not be tolerated. Factory workers would have to keep their duty card with them.

The Chief Secretary asked all administrative officers to ensure implementation of directions with the help of chamber of commerce and traders.

He mentioned that all industries and shops to be opened would be responsible for providing masks and sanitizers for labour at workplace and disinfecting the premises regularly.

The meeting was briefed that urdu translation of orders regarding lockdown have been provided to policemen for better enforcement.

The meeting also decided that army and police personnel would conduct joint flag march.

Raja Basharat asked officers to keep regular contact with Ulema and traders in the prevailing situation.The meeting was told that as many as 1053 participants of Tableeghi Ijtamaa have been sent to their hometowns after testing them negative for coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

