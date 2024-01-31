Meeting to review election preparations held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali

reviewed the preparations of general elections in a meeting held here

on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Headquarters Ziaullah and District Election

Commissioner Ghulam Abbas besides returning officers and officials of other departments,

says a handout.

The meeting was informed that offices of returning officers had been set up in five

constituencies of the national assembly where telephone numbers and internet facility had also

been provided.

The polling staff had been assigned duties and a security plan had also been planned.

The meeting was told that CCTV cameras had been installed at all sensitive polling stations,

and arrangements had been made for vehicles for the staff.

The control rooms were set up at the district and tehsil level while officials of the Civil Defence,

doctors and paramedical staff of the health department had also been assigned duties.

The deputy commissioner ordered departments concerned to work as a team

and no negligence would be tolerated.