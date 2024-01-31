Meeting To Review Election Preparations Held
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali
reviewed the preparations of general elections in a meeting held here
on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by Additional SP Headquarters Ziaullah and District Election
Commissioner Ghulam Abbas besides returning officers and officials of other departments,
says a handout.
The meeting was informed that offices of returning officers had been set up in five
constituencies of the national assembly where telephone numbers and internet facility had also
been provided.
The polling staff had been assigned duties and a security plan had also been planned.
The meeting was told that CCTV cameras had been installed at all sensitive polling stations,
and arrangements had been made for vehicles for the staff.
The control rooms were set up at the district and tehsil level while officials of the Civil Defence,
doctors and paramedical staff of the health department had also been assigned duties.
The deputy commissioner ordered departments concerned to work as a team
and no negligence would be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak HC-designate to Sri Lanka calls on President Alvi13 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz Shaukat's services for media community to be remembered for long time: Solangi13 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks NA-8 candidate's assassination report23 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered in Tank33 minutes ago
-
Youth may play active role for overall progress & development: President33 minutes ago
-
USDA trains over seventy thousand farmers, stakeholders33 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation hold “Khuli Katchery” to address public complaints33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan participates int'l UN FAO conference to shape future of food security, regional food system ..43 minutes ago
-
Advisor on Aviation, SAPM health call on PM Kakar43 minutes ago
-
Caretaker minister inaugurates reconstruction, upgradation of LMH43 minutes ago
-
Peace in South Asia to remain elusive till just resolution of Kashmir: Jilani53 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive on Rwp Ring Road to be kicked off on Feb 15: Commissioner53 minutes ago