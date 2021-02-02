Meeting to review exams arrangements at NMU held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting to review arrangements for conducting upcoming examinations was held at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) here on Tuesday.

Chaired by NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood the meeting was attended by Registrar, Dr Ghulam Mustafa.

Addl Registrar, Dr Fawad Khakwani, Deputy Registrar, Dr Saleem Akhtar, Dr Nadeem Khan and others.

The meeting discussed in detail about arrangements of exams in near future and strategy to conduct.

Dr Ijaz MAsood directed registration branch to expedite the process of registration of the students appearing in the exams.

He also tasked examination branch to prepare a report on preparedness for the exams, said a release issued here on Tuesday.