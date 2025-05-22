Open Menu

Meeting To Review Police Departments’ Performance Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Meeting to review police departments’ performance held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A meeting was held with District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan in the chair to review the performance of various police departments here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, the meeting was attended by DSP Headquarters Anees-ul-Hasan, Line Officer Taus Khan, In-charge Armoury, In-charge Uniform Store, In-charge Malkhana (evidence room), Mess Manager, and heads of other departments.

During the meeting, the incharges briefed about various matters pertaining to performance of their respective sections.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan emphasized that a well-organized and active police force was essential for earning public trust.

DSP Headquarters was directed to strictly monitor attendance, duty schedules, punctuality, and administrative transparency.

The Line Officer was instructed to improve cleanliness, physical fitness, training, and discipline within the police lines.

The Armory In-charge was ordered to ensure proper handover of weapons, accurate record-keeping in the stock register, and overall safety of the arms.

The Malkhana In-charge was directed to maintain complete records of seized items, proper labeling, and ensure timely handling of judicial matters.

The Uniform Store In-charge was instructed to provide uniforms to personnel in the correct sizes and quality, while maintaining a complete inventory record.

The Mess Manager was strictly told not to compromise on food quality, enforce standards in terms of portion sizes, taste, and cleanliness, and to regularly monitor staff performance.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan made it clear that negligence or carelessness in duties will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He urged all department heads to fulfill their responsibilities with honesty, teamwork, and professionalism to further enhance the overall performance of the police force.

APP/slm

More Stories From Pakistan