Meeting To Review Progress For Setting Up New Cement Plants In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Industries & Trade Secretary Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal chaired a meeting on Thursday regarding briefing on the establishment of cement plants in Punjab.

While addressing the meeting,he said that it was a time of financial crunch and there was a dire need for bolstering investment in Punjab.

He directed the relevant departments and PITB to set a time line for the speedy approval of the application and to take the Industries department in the loop regarding each application for the new cement plant and its current status.

Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal said that each stakeholder department involved in the set up of a cement plant should appoint a section officer in their respective department to take the cement plant companies/investor in the loop and also inform the cement plant companies about the status of their application.

He mentioned that if a section officer himself calls the cement plant companies interested to invest in Punjab it would raise the bar of confidence among the potential cement investors.

Irrigation department briefed Secretary Industries regarding the observation in accordance with the application of the Dera Ghazi Khan Cement Plant.

Secretary Industries directed Industries department economic advisor wing to inform DGK Cement Plant and to conduct a meeting with all the stakeholder departments including Environment Protection Department /Local Govt/Mines & Mineral and Irrigation Department to expedite the approval of the application.

He said that to play our role in bringing investment in the province of Punjab, establishment of Cement Plants would be a milestone step, adding that all the departments involved have to go beyond the call of duty to achieve the target of establishing three cement plants in the next three months at least.

PITB Additional Director General training Miss Saima Sheikh said that during pandemic,video link meetings with all the stakeholder departments should be conducted once in a week.

