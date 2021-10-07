Meeting to review security arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal held

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas Thursday presided over a high-level meeting regarding security on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas Thursday presided over a high-level meeting regarding security on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

The meeting reviewed in detail the security measures for Rabi-ul-Awal. District SSPs briefed the meeting about effective security measures for Rabi-ul-Awal, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Meeting was told that an effective strategy had been formulated for strict monitoring of all entry and exit points of city.

Officers concerned were directed to increase patrolling of police mobiles and motorcycles in sensitive areas of the city. The Swat teams of the Special Security Unit were directed to remain alert and be ready to deal with any situation. Directions to ensure mutual liaison and full cooperation with Rangers and other law enforcement agencies were also issued.

Participants of the meeting were informed that strict legal action will be taken against those who incite religious hatred through social media. In this regard, social media was being closely monitored.

The Zonal DIGPs were instructed to strictly review all the security arrangements in the city.

The meeting was attended by all Zonal DIGPs of Karachi Police, DIGP CIA, DIGP Security, DIGP Traffic and all District SSPs. Besides, Sunni Ittehad Council's Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, Muhammad Umar Farooq Qadri, Maulana Muhammad Ashraf, Jamat-e-Ulema Pakistan's Owais Ahmed Noorani, Dr. Siddiq Rathor, ASWJ's Maulana Akbar Dars, Hanfi urdu Jamat's Syed Shafi Qadri Rizvi, other scholars and organizers of processions also attended the meeting.