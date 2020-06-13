Meeting to review sports issues scheduled on June - 16

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab, Ehsan Bhutta, will chair online meeting to review various sports issues on June- 16.

According to sports department sources, the Divisional Sports Officers alongwith District sports officers from across the province will attend the meeting. The uplift sports schemes, SOPs for restoration of sports activities after Covid-19 situation, online training and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum talking to APP here on Saturday said that the Punjab government had banned all sports activities in entire province till June - 15 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

They will devise sports plan after issuance of notification by the government regarding restoration of sports activities. The plan for online training of players would likely be initiated after meeting scheduled on June - 16.

He informed that they had sent the proposals of new sports schemes of Multan division to provincial government and hoped that sports schemes will be reflected in upcoming Punjab budget.

