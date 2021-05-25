Meeting warns adulterators, hoarders of strict action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Hamid Nasir Goraya warned adulterators and hoarders of stern action, here on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of the district price control committee, he said that all those creating artificial shortage of consumers products in the market and indulging in adulteration would be taken to task. The meeting was attended by ADC Revenue Nourish Saba, District Officer Industries and Enterprises Kashif Nisaar, special price magistrates, traders and representatives of consumers.

He directed the special price magistrates to take strict action against hoarders and those found creating artificial shortage of commodities to fleece the general public. He also advised traders to display price lists at conspicuous places at their business places; otherwise, no leniency would be shown to them.

The meeting refixed the prices of wheat flour, sugar, ghee, gram, beef, mutton, milk and yogurt and warned that no compromise would be made on provision of relief to the common man.