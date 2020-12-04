UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting With Inmates Inside Jails Banned In FATA Amid COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has imposed complete ban on meeting of relatives with inmates in jails in merged areas of erstwhile Fata following spike in coronavirus cases.

Following the KP government's decision regarding imposition of ban on meeting with prisoners and dinning of food inside hotels and restaurants, the district administration of Khyber has imposed ban on all such services to prevent spread of coronavirus infection.

In this connection, the Khyber administration has imposed complete ban on meeting of people and relatives with inmates in sub jail Landi Kotal till further orders.

The administration have urged people not to pay visit to jails and cooperate with jails' administration with this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

