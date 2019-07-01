The guards of PML(N)s Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhary Younas Ansari opened the aerial firing in retaliation on the workers and local leaders of the party who gathered outside house of the MPA to protest his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) The guards of PML(N)s Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhary Younas Ansari opened the aerial firing in retaliation on the workers and local leaders of the party who gathered outside house of the MPA to protest his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.After the firing from the guards, the protestors were dispersed away .The workers of PML (N) were holding rods and ewer s.

The protestors chanted against Chaudhary Younas Ansari, Some of the protestors also opened aerial firing.

Ansari was elected on the ticket of PML (N) and there are some rumors that he had a meeting with PM Imran Khan at Bani Gala to change his political loyalty.On the other hand Chaudhary Younas Ansari leveled the charges of attack on his house on PML (N)' law makers Khurram Dastgir Khan, Usman Ibrahim, Taufeeq Butt and Nawaz Chohan.After the incident police besieged the residence of Ansari and arrested PML (N)'s MPA Taufeeq Butt and his brother .