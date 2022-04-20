Meeting with US officials- a conspiracy or interference, Imran tells nation: Sana Ullah

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Wednesday posed various questions to former prime minister Imran Khan to answer the nation whether meeting with US officials was a conspiracy or interference

What American conspiracy was discussed in the meeting with US Congresswoman Alhan Omar, the nation wants to know?, Sana Ullah asked another query.

He questioned, "Why is the one who calls the meeting of Americans with the opposition parties a conspiracy is now meeting with Americans after going into the opposition? What conspiracy is being hatched?""If you (Imran Khan) don't tell the nation, I will investigate and the nation must know the truth," Sana Ullah said.

It may not be forget that Imran Niazi, according to his tradition, came up with another letter a few days later. The one who incited the nation against America through a slogan 'Absolutely Not' in rallies said 'Absolutely Yes' to meet the Americans?