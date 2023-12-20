Meeting witnesses electric rickshaws launch

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Under the leadership of Secretary Transport Ahmed Javaid Qazi, the Punjab government conducted an important meeting at the Transport Secretariat, which witnessed and thoroughly examined the launch of electric rickshaws.

These rickshaws have been manufactured through collaboration between the Transport Department and a local private company.

Secretary Ahmed Javaid Qazi, along with experts, conducted a thorough examination after successfully operating the electric rickshaw.

The secretary stated that the use of the electric rickshaws would significantly contribute to reducing air and noise pollution. Drivers of these rickshaws would now have the convenience of covering up to 150 kilometers on a single charge.