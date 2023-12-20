Open Menu

Meeting Witnesses Electric Rickshaws Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Meeting witnesses electric rickshaws launch

Under the leadership of Secretary Transport Ahmed Javaid Qazi, the Punjab government conducted an important meeting at the Transport Secretariat, which witnessed and thoroughly examined the launch of electric rickshaws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Under the leadership of Secretary Transport Ahmed Javaid Qazi, the Punjab government conducted an important meeting at the Transport Secretariat, which witnessed and thoroughly examined the launch of electric rickshaws.

These rickshaws have been manufactured through collaboration between the Transport Department and a local private company.

Secretary Ahmed Javaid Qazi, along with experts, conducted a thorough examination after successfully operating the electric rickshaw.

The secretary stated that the use of the electric rickshaws would significantly contribute to reducing air and noise pollution. Drivers of these rickshaws would now have the convenience of covering up to 150 kilometers on a single charge.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Company

Recent Stories

CM orders to establish committee for functioning o ..

CM orders to establish committee for functioning of BTEVTA

8 minutes ago
 Cochlear implants procedure conducted at PIMS

Cochlear implants procedure conducted at PIMS

8 minutes ago
 Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country ..

Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq calls brain ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq calls brain drain as part of talent hunt, ..

18 minutes ago
 All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML- ..

All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML-N

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state ..

Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state strength, good relations with ..

22 minutes ago
Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, ..

Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, Powered by MediaTek Helio G99, ..

31 minutes ago
 DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming ge ..

DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming general elections

27 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in hi ..

Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in highlighting successes of China- ..

27 minutes ago
 Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Availa ..

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Available with 4GB + 4GB Extended RA ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

33 minutes ago
 Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests a ..

Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests attack: Dr Iqrar

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan