Meetings to discuss I-voting, electronic voting to be conducted on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The meetings of the newly constituted committee to discuss issues related to I-voting and electronic voting will be conducted on a daily basis.

According to a tweet by the Ministry of Science and Technology, a committee has been constituted under chairmanship of Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz to discuss issues related to I-voting and electronic voting after successful passage of Electoral Reforms Bill 2021.

The other committee members include Minister for Railways Azam Swati, Minister for Information and Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and Attorney General of Pakistan.

The first meeting was conducted the other day in the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Meetings will be conducted on a daily basis according to instructions of the prime minister, the tweet said.