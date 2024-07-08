Open Menu

Meetings/interviews With Drugs Prisoners Banned

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal on Monday clamped complete ban on conducting meetings/interviews with prisoners facing drugs and narcotics cases within jail corridors, specifically in the Administrative Block, across the entire province

In a circular issued here, Inspector General of Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq Nazeer said this directive aims to curb the influence and communication channels of individuals linked to drug-related crimes within the prisons. By restricting their interactions in these designated areas, it will prevent the spread of illicit activities and maintain better control in jails, he added.

It was clearly mentioned that the decision reflects the government's commitment to tackling the pervasive issue of drug abuse and trafficking that underscores a broader strategy to dismantle networks that facilitate the drug trade both inside and outside the prison.

This move is part of a series of measures intended to reinforce security protocols and enhance the overall management of correctional facilities in Punjab.

He said such restrictions would contribute significantly to their ongoing efforts to rehabilitate inmates and reduce the incidence of drug-related offenses. By isolating those accused of narcotics crimes from potential avenues of influence, the prisons department aims to foster a more secure and orderly prison environment conducive to effective rehabilitation and law enforcement.

He warned that Superintendent Jail will be proceeded under amended PEDA Act if found guilty in strict compliance of ban.

