Meezan Bank achieves 66 % spread in 1Q of 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):In the first quarter of 2020, Meezan Bank's net spread grew by 66 percent primarily due to higher volume of average earning assets and higher underlying policy rate while the bank's non-funded income grew by 64% mainly due to higher foreign exchange income and gain on sale of securities of Rs 680 million.

Administrative and other operating expenses increased to Rs 7.1 billion from Rs 5.5 billion in corresponding period last year primarily due to costs associated with opening of 98 new branches since March 2019, said Meezan Bank on Thursday.

Board of Directors of Meezan Bank in a meeting approved the financial statements of the bank for the quarter ending on March 31, 2020. The meeting was presided by Chairman of the board, Riyadh S.A. A. Edrees.

The bank maintained its deposit base at Rs 928 billion with market share of more than 6% in the banking industry. Meezan Bank is 6th largest bank in Pakistan with a network of 774 branches in 231 cities equipped with a comprehensive array of digital services. These included internet banking, mobile App and other alternate distribution channels for delivery of seamless Shariah-compliant banking services to its customers across the country and around the globe.

The bank's financing portfolio, however, decreased slightly from December 2019 mainly due to overall slowdown in economic activity and repayment of seasonal financing. Recognizing stresses in certain sectors of the economy due to the COVID -19 outbreak. An additional general provision of Rs 1 billion was approved by the board against any potential non-performing financings, bringing the bank's non-performing financings coverage ratio to 147% - the highest in the banking industry while its infection ratio, at less than 2% is one of the lowest in the industry.

The bank has taken several initiatives to safeguard the health of its employees, their families and its customers during the current pandemic, including activation of business continuity plans, deployment of almost 70% Head Office staff to work from alternate sites or from the safety of their homes and mandatory use of face masks at all times in all its premises so as to minimize the risk of exposure to the disease.