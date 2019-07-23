UrduPoint.com
Meezan Bank Initiates Employee Satisfaction Week Celebrations Country-wide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:56 PM

Meezan Bank has launched the initiative of conducting a country-wide employee satisfaction survey (ESS) on July 19, 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):Meezan Bank has launched the initiative of conducting a country-wide employee satisfaction survey (ESS) on July 19, 2019.

Chaired by the senior management, this launch ceremony was held at its Head Office and was attended by the executives and middle management of the bank. For development synergy across the organization, the ceremony was broadcast live to all the regional offices across the country, said a press release on Tuesday.

Founding President and CEO of Meezan Bank, Irfan Siddiqui, highlighted the importance of employee inclusion. He emphasized the importance of the survey and encouraged the employees towards active participation.

While shedding light on the objectives, which the bank plans to achieve through this initiative, Meezan Bank's Group Head for Human Resources, Learning and Development Khalid Zamna Khan said: "voice of our employees is helping us shape the Meezan experience for our customers.

It is this approach that is reflected in our achievement and recognition as the `Best Bank of Pakistan' by Pakistan Banking Awards.

A detailed presentation on the subject was given by Head of Learning and Development department of Meezan Bank Ms. Mehar Younus, She also highlighted the previous ESS along with the impact it has created in upscaling the culture at the bank and the employee relations community.

Meezan Bank's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ariful Islam said Meezan has a unique culture driven by a strong vision to `Establish Islamic Banking as Banking of First Choice'.

"We believe, this exercise will not only help the bank in devising the right set of policies as per its employees' needs but will also helpus in retaining the best talent in the industry."

