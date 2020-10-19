UrduPoint.com
Meezan Bank Leads In Financing PM's Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:34 PM

Meezan Bank leads in financing PM's Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):Meezan Bank Limited on Friday became first bank of the country to disburse the first two Shariah-compliant housing finance facilities under Prime Minister's Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar, Low Cost Housing Finance scheme.

The facilities were provided Muhammad Anees who works as a Gardener (Mali) and Muhammad Shahid Khan, a contract employee in a private company. Both the individuals will use the funds to build homes for their families on small plots of land that they own, said MBL statement here on Monday.

Disbursement Advice for the financing were handed over to Anees and Shahid by Group Head Consumer Finance- Meezan Bank, Arshad Majeed here at State Bank of Pakistan in the presence of SBP's Deputy Governor Ms.

Sima Kamil , SBP Executive Director Syed Samar Hasnain and Founding President and CEO Meezan Bank, Irfan Siddiqui.

Speaking on this occasion, Irfan Siddiqui expressed delight that his bank was the first bank in the country to make a disbursement under the Prime Minister's Low-cost housing finance scheme and looking forward to contribute towards this important sector which directly and indirectly supported over 40 industries and employed a very large percentage of the unskilled labour of the country.

