Meezan Bank Partners With Bookme.pk For E-ticketing

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

Meezan Bank has recently entered partnership with bookme.pk Pakistan's first and largest online ticketing platform that helps customers buy bus, airline and event tickets online using the bank's state-of-the-art Internet and mobile banking channels

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ):Meezan Bank has recently entered partnership with bookme.pk Pakistan's first and largest online ticketing platform that helps customers buy bus, airline and event tickets online using the bank's state-of-the-art Internet and mobile banking channels.

The partnership would enable the bank's customers to simply log on to their Meezan Bank Internet and Mobile Banking Application portals to conduct secure online transactions and instantly buy tickets by directly checking out with their existing Meezan Bank accounts.

In addition, the customers will also get to avail best value fares and discounts from Bookme.

pk's large portfolio of digital tickets, said press release on Tuesday.

Commenting on this partnership, Meezan Bank's Head of Alternate Distribution Channels, Shariq Mubeen said that his bank was committed to facilitating advanced and innovative methods of payments that could offer greater convenience to its customers.

This initiative with bookme.pk will provide them with an instant and convenient way to purchase great value tickets through our seamless alternative digitalized cash channels.

