UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meezan Bank Shariah Board Approves Guidelines For Digital Mobile Account

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:13 AM

Meezan Bank Shariah Board approves guidelines for digital mobile account

Meezan Bank's Shariah Supervisory Board approved guidelines for digital Mudarabah-based mobile account to support financial inclusion in Pakistan during 46th Shariah Supervisory Board meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Meezan Bank's Shariah Supervisory Board approved guidelines for digital Mudarabah-based mobile account to support financial inclusion in Pakistan during 46th Shariah Supervisory Board meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Imran Ashraf Usmani and attended by Sheikh Esam Muhammad Ishaq, Mufti Muhammad Naveed Alam, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, President and CEO, Meezan Bank Irfan Siddiqui and Deputy CEO, Meezan Bank, Ariful Islam were also present in the meeting, said a press release on Thursday.

The Shariah Supervisory Board showed its overall satisfaction on the Shariah-compliance environment and operations of the bank.

The several key issues were discussed in the meeting related to modern trends in Islamic banking. The guidelines for a digital mobile account - Meezan Asaan Mobile Account based on Mudarabah was approved under which a customer can open his digital mobile account at Meezan Bank without the hassle of visiting any physical branch.

On maintaining balance in this account, the customer would be entitled to receive halal profit based on actual returns of Shariah-compliant financings on monthly basis.

The customer can use this account to deposit and withdraw funds digitally or from any Meezan Bank branch all over Pakistan.

The Shariah Supervisory Board also gave important guidelines related to housing finance facility to be offered by the Bank in collaboration with Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company which is low cost housing finance solution for the lower and middle income families.

Relevant guidelines related to Islamic Fintech solution for supply chain financing were also issued by the Shariah Supervisory Board to make Shariah-compliant financing solutions accessible to Small and Medium Enterprises in Pakistan.

Earlier, on the same day, a meeting between Shariah Supervisory Board and Board of Directors of Meezan Bank was also held as part of the annual meeting plan of the SSB and BoD.

In this meeting Dr. Muhammad Imran Ashraf Usmani conducted a learning session for the board and also apprised them regarding the key decisions taken by the Shariah Supervisory Board during the year 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Irfan Siddiqui Company Bank Same 2019 Mufti All From Meezan Bank Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

43 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

49 seconds ago

'Doctors ready to handle any situation regarding c ..

30 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee summons NAB DG Rawalpind ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler Honors the Winners of the Holy Quran Awa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.