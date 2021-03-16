UrduPoint.com
Meezan Bank Signs Agreement With Master Group Of Industries

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:06 PM

Meezan Bank Limited and Master Group, pioneer of foam industry in Pakistan, have signed an agreement to streamline transaction banking services for Master Group

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ):Meezan Bank Limited and Master Group, pioneer of foam industry in Pakistan, have signed an agreement to streamline transaction banking services for Master Group.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Ahmed, Group Head, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Meezan Bank and Shahzad Malik Managing Director, Master Group. Also present were Senior Executives of the both organizations including Saqib Ashraf,MBL's Head of Transaction Banking Saqib Ashraf and Director Finance, Master Group Amir Mushtaq Butt and others, said MBL release on Tuesday.

Under this agreement, MBL, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, would enable Master Group to fully automate its customer collections and supplier payments, catering to every client's needs with a configurable and intelligent platform, it added.

The partnership will focus on creating value for Master Group by serving as an end-to-end transaction banking ecosystem based around an array of services covering working capital cycle, standardized reporting, greater safety and efficiency as well as world-class cyber security all in one place, via eBiz+ an integrated solution.

Abdullah Ahmed, on this occasion said, "As Pakistan's leading Islamic bank, Meezan Bank has sophisticated transaction banking services including cash management." Meezan Bank is capitalizing on the strong trend in the banking industry towards digital banking with more and more clients preferring more specific internet banking solutions, he said.

Shahzad Malik commended the Bank for bringing forth operational efficiency in its payments and collection process.

