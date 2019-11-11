Meezan Bank wins EOBI Best Compliant Employer award

(@imziishan)

Meezan Bank has been recognized as the `Best Compliant Employer' by Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution a social insurance institution of the Government of Pakistan operating under the control of Ministry of Human Resources Development and Overseas Pakistanis

The recognition has been given to the bank in terms of its contribution and extension of benefits through Extension of Benefits Scheme to its employees, said a press release on Monday.

General Manager, North, Meezan Bank, Muhammad Saleem Khan received the award from Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari on the occasion of First Annual Pension Day celebrations held in Islamabad.

Meezan Bank's focus on best corporate governance practices have been widely appreciated by EOBI, especially for maintaining its competitive advantage and placing the highest value on benefits. This was for the first time in the history of EOBI that `Pension Day' was celebrated in an effort to recognize employers providing the right mix of benefits,rewards and recognition.