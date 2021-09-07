UrduPoint.com

Mega Agrarian Projects Launched In AJK With Financial Assistance Of Pakistan Govt

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:47 AM

Mega agrarian projects launched in AJK with financial assistance of Pakistan Govt

Coordinator of National Projects Muhammad Tahir Anwar Monday met AJK Secretary Agriculture and irrigation Muhammad Bashir Butt to discuss the pace of progress of two mega developmental projects launched in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the financial assistance of the Government of Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) : Coordinator of National Projects Muhammad Tahir Anwar Monday met AJK Secretary Agriculture and irrigation Muhammad Bashir Butt to discuss the pace of progress of two mega developmental projects launched in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the financial assistance of the Government of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion the Secretary Agriculture said that these projects were one of the biggest developmental projects in the history of Azad Kashmir which would bring agricultural revolutions in Azad Kashmir.

He said the work on the various developmental projects are under way in the state including the construction of water channels and setting up of water harvesting systems for the improvement of the irrigation system in the remote areas of the state .

He said the water harvesting system will help boost agriculture production in the state and the local landowners will not only be benefited from this system but would be able to cater their requirements at local level.

Speaking on the occasion the coordinator of National projects Muhammad Tahir Anwar said that Federal government has launched mega developmental projects of the national importance in all over Pakistan including Azad Kashmir for the improvement of water reservoirs and to bring about a socio economic changes in the lives of the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He underscored the need for effective monitoring of the projects to ensure the quality of the work .He said the Federal government will also monitor the projects to ensure the transparency and its timely completion .

The Project Director irrigation Bashrat Hussain Durrani ,Deputy Project coordinator Saif-ul-Islam , Deputy Director coordination Themina Iqbal,Team leader G3 consultant Dr.Abdul Qadoos, and Project Consultant NESPAK Iftikhar Arain were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Agriculture Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

5 minutes ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

3 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

3 hours ago
 State Department Blocking Private US Evacuation Fl ..

State Department Blocking Private US Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Rescu ..

3 minutes ago
 Four metre-readers suspended over alleged involvem ..

Four metre-readers suspended over alleged involvement in power pilferage

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.