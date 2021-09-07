Mega agrarian projects launched in AJK with financial assistance of Pakistan Govt

Coordinator of National Projects Muhammad Tahir Anwar Monday met AJK Secretary Agriculture and irrigation Muhammad Bashir Butt to discuss the pace of progress of two mega developmental projects launched in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the financial assistance of the Government of Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) : Coordinator of National Projects Muhammad Tahir Anwar Monday met AJK Secretary Agriculture and irrigation Muhammad Bashir Butt to discuss the pace of progress of two mega developmental projects launched in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the financial assistance of the Government of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion the Secretary Agriculture said that these projects were one of the biggest developmental projects in the history of Azad Kashmir which would bring agricultural revolutions in Azad Kashmir.

He said the work on the various developmental projects are under way in the state including the construction of water channels and setting up of water harvesting systems for the improvement of the irrigation system in the remote areas of the state .

He said the water harvesting system will help boost agriculture production in the state and the local landowners will not only be benefited from this system but would be able to cater their requirements at local level.

Speaking on the occasion the coordinator of National projects Muhammad Tahir Anwar said that Federal government has launched mega developmental projects of the national importance in all over Pakistan including Azad Kashmir for the improvement of water reservoirs and to bring about a socio economic changes in the lives of the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He underscored the need for effective monitoring of the projects to ensure the quality of the work .He said the Federal government will also monitor the projects to ensure the transparency and its timely completion .

The Project Director irrigation Bashrat Hussain Durrani ,Deputy Project coordinator Saif-ul-Islam , Deputy Director coordination Themina Iqbal,Team leader G3 consultant Dr.Abdul Qadoos, and Project Consultant NESPAK Iftikhar Arain were also present on the occasion.