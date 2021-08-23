Mega anti-encroachment drive to launch soon under PRP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :District administration has decided on Monday to launch an anti-encroachment operation across the district under the Peshawar Revival Plan (PRP).

Chairing the meeting, held here to finalize the drive, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud directed for utilizing all resources for the implementation of Peshawar Revival Plan and directed all departments to establish effective mutual coordination.

The meeting members nominated ADC Peshawar, Gul Bano as Focal Person of the project while Revenue Department was directed to conduct a survey for identification of permanent encroachments and submission of report within a period of one week.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood and Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Ammara Khan, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano and MPA Ayesha Bano, the officers of WSSP, Revenue Department, Traffic Police, Town-1, Town-2 and other administrative departments attended the meeting.

During meeting, the Divisional Commissioner was given detailed briefing on steps for the implementation of the project so far.

For abolition of permanent encroachments, PDA, district administration and all four towns were directed for conducting anti-encroachment operating on daily basis.

The anti-encroachment operation would begin from already identified permanent encroachments on Ring Road, Dalazak Road and Warsak Road with immediate effect, the meeting members were informed.

The meeting was told that PDA has already removed its billboard from University Road and decided action against all those billboards installed on houses and affecting the beauty of the city.

They also directed to start operating for abolition of encroachments from the recently completed slip roads on University Road, beside removal of encroachments around railway track from Cantonment Railway Station to Karkhano Market to accomplish the dream of the operation of Peshawar-Landi Kotal Safari Train.

The meeting also decided to contact NADRA for the shifting of Mega Centre from Tambano Mor to some open spot.