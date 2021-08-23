UrduPoint.com

Mega Anti-encroachment Drive To Launch Soon Under PRP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Mega anti-encroachment drive to launch soon under PRP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :District administration has decided on Monday to launch an anti-encroachment operation across the district under the Peshawar Revival Plan (PRP).

Chairing the meeting, held here to finalize the drive, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud directed for utilizing all resources for the implementation of Peshawar Revival Plan and directed all departments to establish effective mutual coordination.

The meeting members nominated ADC Peshawar, Gul Bano as Focal Person of the project while Revenue Department was directed to conduct a survey for identification of permanent encroachments and submission of report within a period of one week.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood and Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Ammara Khan, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano and MPA Ayesha Bano, the officers of WSSP, Revenue Department, Traffic Police, Town-1, Town-2 and other administrative departments attended the meeting.

During meeting, the Divisional Commissioner was given detailed briefing on steps for the implementation of the project so far.

For abolition of permanent encroachments, PDA, district administration and all four towns were directed for conducting anti-encroachment operating on daily basis.

The anti-encroachment operation would begin from already identified permanent encroachments on Ring Road, Dalazak Road and Warsak Road with immediate effect, the meeting members were informed.

The meeting was told that PDA has already removed its billboard from University Road and decided action against all those billboards installed on houses and affecting the beauty of the city.

They also directed to start operating for abolition of encroachments from the recently completed slip roads on University Road, beside removal of encroachments around railway track from Cantonment Railway Station to Karkhano Market to accomplish the dream of the operation of Peshawar-Landi Kotal Safari Train.

The meeting also decided to contact NADRA for the shifting of Mega Centre from Tambano Mor to some open spot.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Traffic Market All From

Recent Stories

UAEU Chancellor congratulates UAEU&#039;s CETL on ..

UAEU Chancellor congratulates UAEU&#039;s CETL on receiving Blackboard Catalyst ..

36 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches &#039;School Lunch Box ..

Ministry of Health launches &#039;School Lunch Box&#039; programme to promote he ..

37 minutes ago
 SPEA signs MoU with Educational Centre for Arabic ..

SPEA signs MoU with Educational Centre for Arabic Studies

37 minutes ago
 29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

1 hour ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.