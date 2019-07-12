UrduPoint.com
Mega BRT, BTTP Corruption Free Projects: Info Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:11 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousufzai has said Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) are two corruptions free projects of the PTI government and a gift for the people of KP

Responding to point of order of opposition leader in KP assembly Akram Khan Durrani, the information minister said that total cost of BRT is Rs29 billion while Lahore's Metro bus was much expensive though that was built years ago.

He said that if there is evidence of corruption against any of our ministers, the opposition should go to NAB for filling references.

He said that the government could not call the meeting of BTTP commission after the opposition members resigned from all committees as a protest.

He said that judiciary and media are independent in the country and added that PPP brought senate chairman and now they are trying to remove him from chairmanship. 'Is it democracy', he asked.

Shaukat Yousufzai said that after completion of BRT the opposition can approach NAB for investigation.

