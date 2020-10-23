(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has launched series of competitions among schools, colleges and varsities students of the province, NAB handouts said on Friday.

However, the students have strictly been asked to follow the SOPs and health department's guidelines regarding the COVID-19.

First competition in this connection has kicked off from Kalat division and will continue in all seven divisions till 07 November.

Likewise competitions among the college's level students would start on 12 November and last till 30 November.

Thousands of students from schools, colleges and universities of Balochistan are expected to participate in a series of competition including Declamation, Essay Writing, Poster and Calligraphy being organized by NAB in collaboration with the education department government of Balochistan.

In the first round of contest, students would compete at division level and to qualify for provincial level competitions to be held at provincial capital Quetta.

Director General NAB Balochistan Farmanullah Khan while addressing the meeting held in connection with the awareness and prevention drive, lauded the launch of competition among the students of the province, "Students are real assets of our country," with the help of our new generation, we can fight the menace of corruption more effectively," he said and underlined the need for equipping students with weapons of honesty and truth.

He highlighted that under the vision of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB was determined to eradicate corruption through its three pronged strategy including Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement.

