Mega Corruption Of Past Governments Weaken Country's Foundation: Usman Buzdar

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:54 PM

Mega corruption of past governments weaken country's foundation: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said mega corruption has weakened the foundations of the country during the previous tenures and the corrupt elements played havoc for the sake of minting money

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said mega corruption has weakened the foundations of the country during the previous tenures and the corrupt elements played havoc for the sake of minting money.

In a statement, he said that across the board accountability was being done while the opposition was making futile efforts to save their looted money. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given new hope to the nation and transparent leadership would achieve the goal of a corruption-free Pakistan, he added.

Those who have looted the national exchequer would have to face accountability for their misdeeds, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that foundation of a prosperous and corruption-free Pakistan had been laid, adding, past rulers devastated the economy with their wrong policies and national interest was sacrificed for the sake of personal interests.

The Chief Minister said that those who remained in the power in the past were reaping what they have sown earlier, adding those who were making hue and cry have no future.

"We will come up to the expectations of the people and the new Pakistan will move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan", he added.

