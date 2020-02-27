UrduPoint.com
Mega Corruption Scandal Revealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:06 AM

Mega corruption scandal revealed

Massive corruption scandal of Rs. 400 million came to light in National Bank of Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Massive corruption scandal of Rs. 400 million came to light in National Bank of Pakistan. This scandal was discovered in two branches of Abbottabad region including Khanspura AYubia branch and Khaira Gali branch.As per available documents the bank and manager and the cashier embezzled the above mentioned money.

During the investigation the investigating team revealed that there were no connectivity and systems for the investigation in Khaira Gali branch. Apart from that the bank cashier also denied from the stealing money.

According to the reports the account balance of the bank accounts increased suddenly.

No vouchers were presented for checking in this regard. The report further said that the amount of steeled is Rs. 245.27 million rupees. The report of Khaira Gali branch said that the branch manger steeled a big amount through illegal entries with the help of Ayubia Gali branch manager.

On the other hand the investigation report of Ayubia branch revealed that there is no entry in the cash book of Ayubia branch from last two months. The steeling amount of this branch is 140.30715 rupees.

