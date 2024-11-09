Mega crackdown leads to reduction in smog: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu stated on Saturday that after an extensive crackdown on brick-kilns, factories and smoke-emitting vehicles by the district administration, a notable reduction in smog levels had been observed.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for smog reduction here, he said that actions to prevent smog would continue with full force. He shared that over the past two days, more than 10 illegal brick-kilns had been demolished and 170 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded across the district.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar along with officials from the district administration and police.

During the briefing, the deputy commissioner emphasized that seven factories and industrial units failing to filter emissions have been shut down and on a single day, 30 FIRs were filed with five arrests made for burning crop residue and waste.

Highlighting the administration's zero-tolerance policy toward smog, the DC stated that the continued closure of polluting factories, kilns, and vehicles would further reduce smog. He also affirmed that all necessary steps would be taken to protect citizens from environmental pollution adding that dust suppression measures were ongoing across the district, with regular spraying to control airborne dust.

He maintained that temporary restrictions have been imposed on outdoor barbeque shops and events as part of the anti-smog strategy.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar also assured that the police was taking strict legal actions against those contributing to environmental pollution, with immediate filing of cases against industrial unit and kiln owners found violating regulations.