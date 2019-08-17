Mega Cultural Event "Islamabad Art Fest 2019" To Be Held In November

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Art, Lead Consortium of National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) and institutions of art and culture would organize a two-week-long Islamabad Art Fest 2019 (IAF-19)

Islamabad Art Fest is being supervised by Director General PNCA Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of professionals from visual and performing art.

The festival aims to bring Pakistan's vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with international artistic activity to explore cross fertilisation of ideas, concerns and challenges.

The platform will invite artists of consequence from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus. The overarching thematic focus of Islamabad Art Fest 2019 is aesthetic encounter between tradition and modernity.

This will be explored across cultures and identities in an inclusive way, thinking about both differences and similarities.

The 15-day-long IAF-19 will be hosted in several locations in Islamabad engaging an audience of 500,000 individuals from diverse backgrounds and ages.

An official of PNCA said that Islamabad Art Fest 2019 will energize the Pakistani art scene and encourage local art enthusiasts and visitors from abroad to visit the country and benefit from the ideas and art of the participating artists.

"It will provide people the opportunity for aesthetic encounters with the works of local and international artists through exhibits, interactive workshops, talks, performances, educational activities, seminars and guided visits, with the participation of a growing number of schools from the Federal region and beyond" he said.

The programme will be launched in a befitting ceremony in Islamabad 30 days ahead of commencement of IAF-19. The ceremony will take place at the PNCA in the presence of artists, ministers, diplomats, dignitaries and media followed by a robust media campaign.

Around 30,000 teachers and 300,000 pupils from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be indirectly involved in IAF-19 (Islamabad Art Fest 2019) whereas the event will also be experienced by a big number of students and general public from Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and other cities from all over Pakistan taking the numbers of indirect beneficiaries to 500,000.

These activities will be supported by the Islamabad and Rawalpindi Metropolitans and Chambers of Commerce.

More opportunities for research and production will be provided to the younger generation of artists. They will be in direct contact with recognized professionals which should make networking more systematic in Visual art, Dance, Theatre, Music, and Cinema.

These local artists will be further engaged in a series of workshops all over the country in districts, towns, cities in all provinces.

IAF-19 will be catalogued comprehensively with information on each participating artist along with detailed documentation of their projects and outcome of the event.

Books, reports and catalogues and a Culture Curriculum for schools will be published and films on various visual art, theatrical, musical, dance projects and artists will be made.