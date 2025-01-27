Open Menu

Mega Development Projects Progressing Under Govt's Vision: Gopang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Chairman District Coordination Committee and Member National Assembly, Aamir Talal Gopang, stated that the Punjab government, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was dedicated to public welfare and development.

He shared these remarks while chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, Muhammad Nawab Khan and Syed Sibtain Raza Bukhari were also present.

The meeting reviewed 202 development projects initiated across the district, with a budget of Rs 28.88 billion. Of these, 14 projects had been completed, while work continued on 188 projects, with Rs 11.

08 billion already spent.

Aamir Talal Gopang directed officials to ensure the completion of funded projects by June 30. The meeting also assessed development plans for two national and six provincial Constituencies.

A total of 82 new projects, valued at Rs 2.4 billion, were proposed including road construction, sewerage systems and clean drinking water provision.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurat-ul-Ain Memon assured that work was progressing rapidly, with strict monitoring of quality standards.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Anam Hafeez, Assistant Commissioners, and other officials.

