Mega development projects underway to resolve public issues: Secretary Housing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said on Monday that different mega development projects were underway across South Punjab to resolve public issues.

During his visit of Kabirwala to review ongoing sewerage project at Budhwana area, he said, the project was being completed with funds of Rs 150 million.

He said that 70 percent development work has been completed while work on drain water tank, tuff tile and other was completed with rapid pace. He said that the project would facilitate over 300,000 people of the area.

Javed Akhtar added that all possible resources were being utilized to complete all ongoing development projects during the current fiscal year. He directed officers concerned to visit field and ensure strict monitoring of the projects.