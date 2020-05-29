Mega developmental projects initiated in Dera a love toward people voted to PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday said that people voted him for their love and mega developmental projects initiated so to make the people of Dera at par with other developed areas of the country.

He said this during a public gathering held at Shado area. He said people of Dera voted to him and he successfully sent to the assembly not it is the responsibility of being elected representatives to serve the people that is why mega developmental projects have been initiated.

He assured the people that they would see these developments in Dera during the five year tenure as elected representative of the people.

"If they have not been able to do more development work in their five-year tenure than in the 40-year tenure of the past elected representatives, then the people will never vote for me," Ali Amin said.

Earlier, on the arrival of the Federal Minister, he was given a warm welcome. A large number of local dignitaries were present on the occasion. Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that it was a political mistake to support the Makhdoom brothers.

Incumbent Member Provincial Assembly Ehtesham Javed Akbar has betrayed the PTI and is in the swing of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He is befooling the people by saying that the Federal Minister is interfering in his constituency and does not allow him to do so.

If incompetent members of the Provincial Assembly cannot work, then by apologizing to the people and resigning, give someone else a chance to serve the public.

He said that if Ali Amin brought funds from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for Paharpur constituency, then the use of this fund is also at the discretion of Ali Amin, leaving Maulana Fazlur Rehman in guessing.

He said in the past the elected representatives eaten up millions of rupees on the name of development but could not go such development for the people of Dera Ismail Khan rather they got benefit of these funds and purchased property, built bungalows, plazas worth millions of rupees that is why they have been rejected by the people.