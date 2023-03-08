UrduPoint.com

Mega Developmental Projects Will Bring Change In Region: DC Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Mega developmental projects will bring change in region: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :36th Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management Islamabad Participants Officers Wednesday visited Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad during Inland Study Tour.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal welcomed the participants on behalf of Commissioner Hazara Division. At the same time, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibril Raza gave a detailed briefing regarding Hazara Division and Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad.

During the briefing, the Deputy Commissioner discussed the geographical features of the region, health, education, provision of services to the citizens, revenue services, one window operation, computerization of land records, major hydropower projects including Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP), Diamir Bhasha Dam, Suki Kanari and Balakot Hydropower Project and highlighted various issues regarding the challenges faced by the administration.

While talking about the city improvement project, Khalid Iqbal said that under-construction developmental schemes include a complete change of clean drinking water system, solid waste management, construction of pedestrian paths inside the market, the uplifting, establishment of Shirwan Park, conversion of dumping site in Salhad into Park would bring a change.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the participants in detail about the opening of Thandiani Road and new opportunities for tourism in the region.

He said that the district administration is taking all possible steps for the development of tourism and the construction of Havelian Langra Bypass Road which has improved tourism as well as traffic control within the city.

Apart from this, the DC discussed the effects of an increase in population and infrastructure and possible solutions, implementation of building plans, illegal housing societies, the importance of the KP SUP project, prevention of illegal mining and unruly construction, improvement of housing society rules, reduction in groundwater level, provision of clean drinking water to citizens in future, measures to prevent urban flooding during recent rains in Abbottabad and overall performance of all departments of Hazara Division.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Water Bhasha Dam Road Traffic Same SITE Balakot Havelian Market All From Rains Housing

Recent Stories

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

5 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

5 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

20 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.