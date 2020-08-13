Mega developmental work continues in Swat, says Chairman DDAC Swat

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Thursday said work was underway on development projects in PK-5 constituency

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Thursday said work was underway on development projects in PK-5 constituency.

Chairman DDAC Swat and Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said more new projects were being launched which will benefit the people and added "I will see a positive change and basic facilities will be available to them at their doorstep" .

He expressed these views in a meeting with WSSC Chief Executive Shaida Mohammad and General Manager Asif Saleem at his office in Saidu Sharif, Swat. Various projects started at a cost of Rs. 330 million in PK-5 were also reviewed during the meeting.

He said, these projects are being implemented very soon besides eleven water supply schemes, purchase of machinery for 25 tube wells, waste drums etc. He said the collection includes 500 small containers, two dumpers, an excavator and two computer vehicles.

It was informed that all development projects would be launched on a need-based basis in areas where there is a lack of facilities and people are facing problems. He said priority to development projects in other areas will also be given and it would be ensured to timely start work on these projects. He said work on the development projects would start in phases so that the provision of funds at the government level can be taken into account and work is being started only on those projects for which funds are available.

Chairman DDAC on the occasion directed the Chief Executive of WSSC to keep a close watch on the duties and services of his company in the area and ensure timely delivery of all development works and facilities to the public besides ensuring quality work.