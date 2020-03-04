UrduPoint.com
Mega Event "Moosic Carnival" On March 28

A Mega event titled "Moosic Carnival 2020" will be held on March 28 here in federal capital to enthrall the music lovers with folk and modern tunes

Organized by Beat Beyond Borders, the event will present incredible music to amuse the music lovers.

The event will feature National and International singers and emerging singers to captivate the audience with soul full music, an organizer said on Wednesday.

The participants will also be entertained by various food stalls, fun and much more, he stated.

