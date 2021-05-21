Mega events proposed for Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan Independence celebrations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence with great pump and show

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence with great pump and show.

According to a circular issued here on Friday, the provincial government has constituted a committee of administrative secretaries to give a practical shape to the programmes.

It said the KP Tourism Department has forwarded a long list of suggestions and proposals for the events, functions, exhibitions, traditional games and sports to mark the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The special theme of the Diamond Jubilee is "Everyone's Pakistan" while the celebrations would kick start from January 1, 2022 and to be continued till August 14, 2022.

According to the circular, final suggestions have been forwarded for the required budget, practical work plan, slogans, design of logos and activities that would reflect the occasion to commemorate the 75 years of Pakistan Independence in a true sense and spirit.

The proposals and suggestions have also an inclusive approach to provide opportunities to the minorities, orphans, widows, transgender persons, downtrodden segment of society, special children, prominent figures in various fields including literati, scientists, sportsmen and sportswomen, heroes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heroes of Pakistan Freedom Movement and outstanding personalities in fields, who have brought laurels for Pakistan and KP would participate in activities of Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Besides it, special programmes and information would be disseminated through media, social media and special functions, short clips display, exhibitions, and meetings would be arranged to highlight the sacrifices and services of police and armed forces, families of martyrs, Gandhara cultural heritage, visits to archaeological and heritage sites, local literatures and languages, old musical instruments and latest music gadgets, traditional dresses, embroidery, handicrafts, fashion show and mega cultural exhibitions.

Programmes for trader community, functions to arrange traditional foods and sports, various competitions and exhibitions, including declamation contests, theatre dramas, photo exhibitions, Vintage cars Show, science and information technology projects, arranging visits for children, women and transgender persons will also be part of the celebrations.

The circular has also mentioned that government entities along with hotels and restaurants, universities, directorate of culture, Arts Council, national media and social media would arrange various programmes including installing banners and flags at tourist spots, creative writing competitions and functions to highlight related subject theme of the celebrations.

It has also been suggested that books written in Pashto, Hindko, urdu and English on Pakistan Freedom Movement during the last five years should be awarded while agriculture and industrial exhibitions and programmes should be arranged at the provincial metropolis, divisional headquarters and district level.

Some programmes have also been proposed to be arranged at Islamabad and other cities of the country to mark the occasion in a befitting manner.