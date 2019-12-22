Mega financial corruption of Rs 2.460 billion unearthed

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) Mega financial corruption scandal of Rs 2.460 billion was unearthed in ministry of science and technology.The inner sources have revealed that currently Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was conducting the high level investigation against fourteen federal secretaries and two project directors in this mega scandal.Sources stated that financial corruption of Rs 2.460 was allegedly done in the construction process of ministry new building.It revealed in the available official documents that building construction had earlier stated in few million rupees, however later officers negative tactic increased the amount in billions.Federal secretaries included Shahzad Hassan Pervaiz, Zaheer Ahmed, Farrukh Qayyum, Pervaiz Butt, Sharif Ahmed, Saifullah Khan Sherwani, Kashif Murtaza, KB Rind, Irfan Nadeem, Ikhlak Ahmed Tarar, Kamran Ali Quresh and others were allegedly involved in this scandal.

Investigation was also going against project directors include Muhammad Ijaz Main and Abid Mehmood.

Project had started in 2001 and completed in the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017. It spent 16 years on the construction work of an ordinary building with the cost of billion of rupees.Sources stated that officers had allegedly given Rs 100.70 million to contractors and rupees 80 lekh grabbed on the name consultant.