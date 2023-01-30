UrduPoint.com

Mega GB Dream Road Show Attracts Hundreds Of Visitors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Mega GB Dream Road Show attracts hundreds of visitors

The mega event of "GB Dream Road Show 2023" on Monday showcased notable reforms taken and implemented by the Gilgit-Baltistan government in different sectors of human development including culture and tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The mega event of "GB Dream Road Show 2023" on Monday showcased notable reforms taken and implemented by the Gilgit-Baltistan government in different sectors of human development including culture and tourism.

The main objective of the event was to highlight the rich culture and development initiatives by showcasing the development of various sectors including health, education, IT, Tourism, and others.

The event was highly admired by the people and more than 300 visitors from different walks of life visited various stalls of local handicrafts, culture, tourism, IT, Science and tourism police of GB.

At the outset the professionals, teachers, and students from GB share their experiences about STEAM, robotics, mental health, tourism, environment protection, women empowerment, sports and IT, he added.

The event showcased the GB initiatives in Sports and Tourism sectors which include the development of the first-of-its-kind tourism app to facilitate tourists, tourist police, pre-fabricated toilet facilities as well as beautification of the region from lightening of Konodas Bridge to installation of wooden sign boards all across the region, GB Sports Gala 2022, Sarfranga Summer Festival, Winter Sports Festival, Renovation of Gilgit Sports Complex and two-day cricket festival in Nagar with matches at the highest cricket ground in the world.

The event also highlighted the initiatives like plastic-free GB; Meal-a-Day Program; Tech-Fellow program; Computer Education and Entrepreneurship based upon SNC course guidelines by top-of-the-line trainers; Smart Schools Program; Blended Learning Technology Centres; Solarization of Schools; KIPS Coaching Program; Taleem Finance Scheme; Pink Bus Project to mainstream females by providing them safe commute; National College of Arts Campus; Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Certification provided by the leading science universities.

Some innovative projects created by the students studying in the public schools were also displayed in the category of "Computer education, STEM and Entrepreneurship" including technologically advanced projects of Vacuum Cleaner, Smart Dustbins, Smart Door with Audio, Laser Security Alarm System, Bluetooth Antenna, Hologram projector, clap-switch model, Electric Washing Machine, Vacuum cleaner, Bluetooth car, Magnetic Car, Hydro Power plant, Water Turbine, Wind Energy, Power plant, ATM Machine etc were also displayed during the event.

The event also showcased the development initiative of GB government in Health, education and Information Technology sector while GB Software Technology Park and IT Boot Camps were also displayed in the show.

Talking to APP, Program Manager Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Program (GBRSP) Usman Gandapur told that the in the show is unique of its kind as it covers almost all sectors and highlights the rich opportunities available in the province.

He said that the stalls of the local handicrafts and IT were highly appreciated by the visitors while it also provide a great platform for the students to show their abilities to the world.

Said Ali a student said that "I specially visit this event to see the stall of robotics and this was a great opportunity to see the great talent of our students.

He urged the government, local administration and educational institutes to further arrange these type of activities to provide a platform for the youth of the country to showcase their talent.

The event was also addressed by the President of Pakistan Dr. Aif Alvi, Chief Minister GB and Governor GB while various scholars, politicians, diplomats, civil servants and other distinguished experts also participated in the event and visited various stalls.

Related Topics

Cricket Chief Minister World President Of Pakistan Police Technology Governor Sports Education Water Student Visit Road Car Gilgit Baltistan Women Event All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Security tightened in Islamabad

Security tightened in Islamabad

9 seconds ago
 Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seizes over 955 kg drug ..

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seizes over 955 kg drugs in 22 operations; arrests 24 ..

10 seconds ago
 Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - ..

Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - National Hockey League

8 minutes ago
 FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consu ..

FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consultative session for domestic w ..

8 minutes ago
 Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away Fro ..

Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away From Disputed Islets

8 minutes ago
 Federal Capital's hospitals put on high alert

Federal Capital's hospitals put on high alert

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.