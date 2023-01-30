Mega GB Dream Road Show attracts hundreds of visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The mega event of "GB Dream Road Show 2023" on Monday showcased notable reforms taken and implemented by the Gilgit-Baltistan government in different sectors of human development including culture and tourism.

The main objective of the event was to highlight the rich culture and development initiatives by showcasing the development of various sectors including health, education, IT, Tourism, and others.

The event was highly admired by the people and more than 300 visitors from different walks of life visited various stalls of local handicrafts, culture, tourism, IT, Science and tourism police of GB.

At the outset the professionals, teachers, and students from GB share their experiences about STEAM, robotics, mental health, tourism, environment protection, women empowerment, sports and IT, he added.

The event showcased the GB initiatives in Sports and Tourism sectors which include the development of the first-of-its-kind tourism app to facilitate tourists, tourist police, pre-fabricated toilet facilities as well as beautification of the region from lightening of Konodas Bridge to installation of wooden sign boards all across the region, GB Sports Gala 2022, Sarfranga Summer Festival, Winter Sports Festival, Renovation of Gilgit Sports Complex and two-day cricket festival in Nagar with matches at the highest cricket ground in the world.

The event also highlighted the initiatives like plastic-free GB; Meal-a-Day Program; Tech-Fellow program; Computer Education and Entrepreneurship based upon SNC course guidelines by top-of-the-line trainers; Smart Schools Program; Blended Learning Technology Centres; Solarization of Schools; KIPS Coaching Program; Taleem Finance Scheme; Pink Bus Project to mainstream females by providing them safe commute; National College of Arts Campus; Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Certification provided by the leading science universities.

Some innovative projects created by the students studying in the public schools were also displayed in the category of "Computer education, STEM and Entrepreneurship" including technologically advanced projects of Vacuum Cleaner, Smart Dustbins, Smart Door with Audio, Laser Security Alarm System, Bluetooth Antenna, Hologram projector, clap-switch model, Electric Washing Machine, Vacuum cleaner, Bluetooth car, Magnetic Car, Hydro Power plant, Water Turbine, Wind Energy, Power plant, ATM Machine etc were also displayed during the event.

The event also showcased the development initiative of GB government in Health, education and Information Technology sector while GB Software Technology Park and IT Boot Camps were also displayed in the show.

Talking to APP, Program Manager Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Program (GBRSP) Usman Gandapur told that the in the show is unique of its kind as it covers almost all sectors and highlights the rich opportunities available in the province.

He said that the stalls of the local handicrafts and IT were highly appreciated by the visitors while it also provide a great platform for the students to show their abilities to the world.

Said Ali a student said that "I specially visit this event to see the stall of robotics and this was a great opportunity to see the great talent of our students.

He urged the government, local administration and educational institutes to further arrange these type of activities to provide a platform for the youth of the country to showcase their talent.

The event was also addressed by the President of Pakistan Dr. Aif Alvi, Chief Minister GB and Governor GB while various scholars, politicians, diplomats, civil servants and other distinguished experts also participated in the event and visited various stalls.