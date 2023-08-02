Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that the provincial government was spending funds worth billions on various mega projects of health and infrastructure uplift in Multan division to facilitate masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that the provincial government was spending funds worth billions on various mega projects of health and infrastructure uplift in Multan division to facilitate masses.

During his visit to Nishtar Hospital-II to review the progress of development work here on Wednesday, the commissioner said that the provincial government was striving hard to ensure the best medical facilities for the people and development was being executed speedily for their earliest possible completion.

He said that the construction of Nishtar Hospital-II would not only facilitate the people of South Punjab and would also help reduce patients in the Nishtar Hospital-I.

Khatak maintained that the provincial government was releasing the required funds on time under the vision to provide the best health facilities to the masses.

He directed officials concerned to complete the project within the given time. He urged officers to increase workforce and continue the construction work round the clock in two shifts for early completion of the mega public facilitation project.