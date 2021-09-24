UrduPoint.com

Mega Health Projects Fast Approaching To Completion: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

Mega health projects fast approaching to completion: Commissioner

Commissioner D.G.Khan Dr Irshad Ahmed on Friday said mega health projects in the city were fast approaching to completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner D.G.Khan Dr Irshad Ahmed on Friday said mega health projects in the city were fast approaching to completion.

While presiding over a meeting here, he said practical steps were being taken to provide health facilities to the people.

He said no compromise would be made on quality in completion of projects.

While giving briefing on the occasion, DC Amir Kareem said work was in full swing on various projects including expansion of Mother and Child Care Hospital and Cardiology Center.

He said Mothercare hospital costing more than Rs 3 billion would be completed by April 2023.

He said expansion of Cardiology Hospital project at cost of Rs 3 billion was in the process of completion.

The OPD of Cardiology Hospital would be activated in December, this year, he said.

He said upgradation of Multan-BCG Chowk to Double Gate road costing with Rs. 200 million was underway.

Amir Kareem said Multan-Hospital Outdoor Road Scheme was included in the annual development program.

The Commissioner said completion of schemes should be ensured within the stipulated time keeping in view the public interest.

People's tax money should be saved by completing the schemes on time, said Irshad Ahmed.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Road Waqas Khan Money April December National University (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

37 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.