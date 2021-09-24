Mega health projects fast approaching to completion: Commissioner

Commissioner D.G.Khan Dr Irshad Ahmed on Friday said mega health projects in the city were fast approaching to completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner D.G.Khan Dr Irshad Ahmed on Friday said mega health projects in the city were fast approaching to completion.

While presiding over a meeting here, he said practical steps were being taken to provide health facilities to the people.

He said no compromise would be made on quality in completion of projects.

While giving briefing on the occasion, DC Amir Kareem said work was in full swing on various projects including expansion of Mother and Child Care Hospital and Cardiology Center.

He said Mothercare hospital costing more than Rs 3 billion would be completed by April 2023.

He said expansion of Cardiology Hospital project at cost of Rs 3 billion was in the process of completion.

The OPD of Cardiology Hospital would be activated in December, this year, he said.

He said upgradation of Multan-BCG Chowk to Double Gate road costing with Rs. 200 million was underway.

Amir Kareem said Multan-Hospital Outdoor Road Scheme was included in the annual development program.

The Commissioner said completion of schemes should be ensured within the stipulated time keeping in view the public interest.

People's tax money should be saved by completing the schemes on time, said Irshad Ahmed.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani also present in the meeting.