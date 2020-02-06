UrduPoint.com
Mega Money Laundering Case: 2 Accused File Acquittal Plea In AC In The Reference On Embezzlement In Sugarcane Subsidy

Thu 06th February 2020

Mega Money Laundering case: 2 accused file acquittal plea in AC in the reference on embezzlement in sugarcane subsidy

More two accused have filed acquittal petition before Accountability Court (AC) in the reference pertaining to embezzlement in sugarcane subsidy in mega money laundering case against Khawaja Anwar Majid, chairman Omni group and 39 other accused

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) More two accused have filed acquittal petition before Accountability Court (AC) in the reference pertaining to embezzlement in sugarcane subsidy in mega money laundering case against Khawaja Anwar Majid, chairman Omni group and 39 other accused.The court while issuing notice to NAB has sought reply.The reference on embezzlement in sugarcane subsidy came up for hearing before AC court room No 1 led by judge Muhammad Bashir Thursday.Two accused during the hearing of the case filed their acquittal pleas in the light of NAB Amendment Ordinance-2019.

Petitions have been filed by co-accused Suleman Younis and Mustafa Zulqarnain.The court while issuing notice to NAB has sought reply.NAB Prosecutor Sohail Arif has filed report about non-arrest of the accused persons stating that the accused Namar Majid, Kamal Majid and Manahal Majid have not been arrested so far.

However the location of the home of accused Zulfiqar has been traced and summon to the accused Zulfiqar has been issued through the respective district police officer.The hearing of the case was adjourned till February 18.

