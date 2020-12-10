Mega money laundering reference adjourned till Dec 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on mega money laundering reference till December 18.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam.

The court adjourned the case without further proceeding due to the leave of NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.