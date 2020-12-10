UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mega Money Laundering Reference Adjourned Till Dec 18

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Mega money laundering reference adjourned till Dec 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on mega money laundering reference till December 18.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam.

The court adjourned the case without further proceeding due to the leave of NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Money December From Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

1 hour ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.