Mega Money Laundering Reference Adjourned Till Jan 14

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Mega money laundering reference adjourned till Jan 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till January 14, in mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and witness Ahsan Aslam appeared before the court.

The court also granted one-day exemption to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the case.

During the course of proceeding, the court was informed that the prosecution witness SECP's registrar Muhammad Naeem couldn't appear due to infected by coronavirus.

The court continued recording the statement of witness Ahsan Aslam and also summoned two more witnesses including Abdul Kabir and Mehroz Akhter for testimony on January 14.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing till January 20, on reference pertaining to illegal allotment of National Police Foundation's plot. Accused former secretary interior Shahid Khan and others had been named in the case. The court directed all accused to ensure their attendances on next hearing.

