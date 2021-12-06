Mega national talent hunt programme to develop healthy competition among students: HEC ED

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail on Monday said the mega national talent hunt programme would develop team spirit and healthy environment among students.

Talking to a ptv news, she said HEC has finalized arrangements for the biggest sports event at university level in Islamabad from December 6 to 9.

She said the sports programmes would create an environment of positive competition among students of different universities.

Dr Shaista said there would be competitions in 15 sports disciplines during the Kamyab Jawan Sports Gala 2021 in which more than 7000 students, boys and girls, would participate at the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Jinnah Stadium and Gymnasium.

These sports activities would develop team spirit among students and healthy environment at educational institutions.