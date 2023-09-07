Open Menu

Mega Operation Against Power Pilferers To Be Launched On Sept 8: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :To provide relief to the consumers in electricity bills and curb power pilferage, a meeting chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair on Thursday decided to launch a mega indiscriminate operation against power pilferers from September 8.

The anti-power pilferage operation was decided under the instruction of the Federal Government at the meeting chaired by the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair and attended by the deputy commissioners of all the five districts of the division including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber.

The meeting that was also attended by the officers from power distribution companies, Pesco and Tesco devised a comprehensive strategy for a mega-targeted operation against the power pilferers and hook mafia from 8th September.

The meeting decided to seal the factories and industries indulged in power pilferage and take stern legal action against the owners.

The deputy commissioners were directed to hold a jirga with the commercial consumer defaulters within 24 hours and devise a mechanism for recovery of dues from them on an urgent basis. After the expiry of the recovery deadline, a grand operation must also be started against the defaulters, the DCs were directed.

Besides, the officers present at the meeting were directed to take stern departmental action against officials and officers involved in providing assistance to the Kunda Mafia and power pilferers.

The meeting further decided to launch a special awareness campaign against the power pilferage and its effects on the economy and consumers.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair told the meeting that he would monitor all the procedures of the anti-power-theft operation directly and sought a report on a daily basis in this regard.

