Mega operation decided to address traffic issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting, presided over by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here the other day decided to initiate a massive operation to streamline the affairs of vehicular traffic mess in the city.

The meeting that was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, ASP Traffic, Secretary RTA and other relevant officers discussed in detail ways and means to address the issue of vehicular traffic disorder and improvement of traffic flow in the city.

The meeting decided to take urgent steps to achieve the objective and agreed upon that public transport without route-permit including the Qingqi and loader rickshaws would be banned in the city.

It was further decided that two-stroke and four-stroke rickshaws brought from the other districts to Peshawar would be scrapped and compensation to owners would be paid on the pattern of BRT.

The meeting was told that a land piece of 200 kanal, adjacent to the Benazir Hospital on Ring Road would be utilized for scrapping and dumping of the vehicles.

Commissioner Riaz Mehsud while directing for prompt action on the decisions, convened another meeting on matter on 21ST February.