UrduPoint.com

Mega Operation Decided To Address Traffic Issues

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Mega operation decided to address traffic issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting, presided over by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here the other day decided to initiate a massive operation to streamline the affairs of vehicular traffic mess in the city.

The meeting that was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, ASP Traffic, Secretary RTA and other relevant officers discussed in detail ways and means to address the issue of vehicular traffic disorder and improvement of traffic flow in the city.

The meeting decided to take urgent steps to achieve the objective and agreed upon that public transport without route-permit including the Qingqi and loader rickshaws would be banned in the city.

It was further decided that two-stroke and four-stroke rickshaws brought from the other districts to Peshawar would be scrapped and compensation to owners would be paid on the pattern of BRT.

The meeting was told that a land piece of 200 kanal, adjacent to the Benazir Hospital on Ring Road would be utilized for scrapping and dumping of the vehicles.

Commissioner Riaz Mehsud while directing for prompt action on the decisions, convened another meeting on matter on 21ST February.

Related Topics

Peshawar Vehicles Road RTA Traffic February From

Recent Stories

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

43 minutes ago
 'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

22 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian mar ..

Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian market

22 minutes ago
 Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

22 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Admin ..

Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Administrator Sukkur

24 minutes ago
 AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>