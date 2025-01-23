Open Menu

Mega Operation Launched Against Professional Beggars In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Mega operation launched against professional beggars in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) District administration of Peshawar under the supervision of Commissioner, Riaz Khan Mehsud has launched mega operation in the provincial metropolis against professional beggars.

The operation has been launched in pursuance of the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapure.

The operation will be carried out by a coalition of several government departments including district administration, Social Welfare department, Excise, Police, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence.

A total of eight teams have been constituted for carrying out operation against professional mendicants roaming in city and bothering people by seeking alms.

On the first day of the operation, hundreds of panhandlers, including female and children have been nabbed by raiding teams.

During operation a gang of 24 members also came into surface who use beggars and arrange accommodation besides vehicles for transporting them into different places.

In a recent press conference, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud apprised newsmen that each commercial area has separate rates and earning for beggars.

He claimed beggars in main Saddar bazar earns more than Rs. 10,000 on daily basis and give share to their handlers.

He said the arrested beggars would be shifted to skill training centres of Social Welfare department and will be imparted livelihood training.

The minor beggars would be taught basic education by Social Welfare department and some other organizations, he added.

He said the handlers of beggars would be dealt with iron hands by sending them behind the bars.

