Mega programme worth Rs1.2b to promote citrus production, exports: Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Wednesday said that a mega programme worth Rs1.2 billion was being implemented to promote citrus production and exports.

He said Pakistan earned approximately USD 185 million annually through citrus exports, which could be significantly increased. The Punjab government was taking various initiatives to restore and enhance citrus production in the province, he added.

Under the Chief Minister’s Farmers’ Package, a substantial allocation of Rs1.2 billion had been made for citrus revival, which included establishing a Citrus Research Institute in Toba Tek Singh and a Citrus Research Center in Layyah, he said and added that these initiatives aimed not only to establish certified citrus nurseries and new orchards but also to boost citrus production and exports, thereby strengthening the national economy.

During the briefing, the minister was informed that the three-year Citrus Rehabilitation Programme focused on using modern agricultural technologies to produce certified citrus plants and provide technical guidance to farmers. Gardeners would be provided with the best possible resources to enhance citrus production. It was highlighted that climate change had adversely impacted citrus production in Punjab.

The provincial minister directed formulation of a comprehensive strategy to reduce post-harvest losses in citrus.

He maintained that funds were being allocated to enhance the functionality of the Citrus Research Institute in Sargodha. This included introducing improved seed varieties and new techniques to increase productivity. Special attention was also being given to standardising citrus processing and packaging to meet global benchmarks, he added.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo emphasised that ensuring the availability of high-quality and cost-effective citrus plants was a priority. Additionally, preventive measures were being taken to control diseases in citrus orchards to maximize yields. The Punjab government, in collaboration with various private institutions, was striving to establish modern citrus orchards and processing units, which would provide technical assistance to farmers and improve the quality and production of citrus fruits, he added.

The minister instructed that consultative meetings with all citrus stakeholders be convened promptly.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture Planning Captain (retd) Waqas Rasheed, Director Generals of Agriculture Sajid Rehman and Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan.