Mega Project For Capital Slums' Dwellers Welfare On Cards: Zulfi Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:26 PM

Mega project for capital slums' dwellers welfare on cards: Zulfi Bukhari

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday said the government would soon launch a mega project for the welfare of the federal capital slums' (Katchi Abbadis) dwellers

Addressing an event organized by Insaaf Minority Wing in connection with the Christmas, he said the government would finalize draft of the project shortly in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority.

He said efforts were afoot to resolve the issues of minorities related to the Civil Service Examination and timely issuance of salaries by various government and semi government departments.

Zulfi Bukari said a bill was being drafted to include the informal labour in pension net of the Employees Old-Benefits Institution for their betterment.

The initiative was true manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of transforming the country into the Medinah like welfare state.

The SAPM further said that the present government had increased the pension of EOBI pensioners from Rs 5,800 to over Rs 8,000 in its tenure.

He urged the people to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to curb the coronavirus spread.

Zulfi Bukhari also felicitated the Christian community on the upcoming birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

