Mega Project For Supply Of Clean Drinking Water Under Way: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Tuesday that the mega project for supply of clean drinking water under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) was going on in the city.

While addressing the development review meeting he said, apart from the replacement of rotten water supply pipelines in various Union Councils (UCs) of the city, the completion of seven new water tanks were also in final stage. During the next four-week, the water supply project would formally be inaugurated at UC Muhammad Pura, he added.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rizwan Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director Development Raja Yasir, Assistant Director Development Mohsin Ali Riaz, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Faisal Shehzad, Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Shahzad, XEN PHED Rana Abrar, SDA Saim Khan and local officials of concerned departments were also present.

